VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured an impressive seven National Awards under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, bringing national recognition to the State for its outstanding performance in supporting street vendors and strengthening their livelihoods.

The awards comprise three State-level honours and four awards for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), recognising the State’s effective implementation of the scheme across multiple performance categories.

At the national-level award ceremony held at Ambedkar Bhavan, New Delhi, the awards were received on behalf of Andhra Pradesh by G Balakrishna, Mission Director, MEPMA; N Venkateswara Rao, Additional Mission Director, MEPMA; and Prabhavathi, SMM-BL, PM SVANidhi, MEPMA. Representatives from the award-winning districts and Urban Local Bodies took part in the ceremony.

At the State level, AP secured first rank nationally for conducting Special Campaigns, reflecting its strong outreach and mobilisation efforts under the scheme. The State secured second rank in Loan Disbursement and third rank in Overall Performance under PM SVANidhi, placing it among the leading-performing States in the country.

The achievement was further strengthened by the outstanding performance of four Urban Local Bodies. Kadapa Municipal Corporation secured second rank nationally in Loan Disbursement, while Ramachandrapuram ULB achieved first rank in the SVANidhi Se Samriddhi category. Amalapuram ULB secured second rank in the same category, and Vizianagaram ULB earned second rank nationally in Digital Transactions.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana and Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, appreciated their dedicated efforts and commitment towards successful implementation of the scheme.