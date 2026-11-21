VIJAYAWADA: The conduct of Gram Panchayat elections is placing a heavy financial burden on Panchayat Secretaries across Andhra Pradesh, with inadequate funds forcing them to spend lakhs of rupees from their own pockets on election arrangements.

Secretaries reportedly spend between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh, and sometimes more, to meet expenses across the three phases covering 13,167 Panchayats, as government and State Election Commission allocations fall short of requirements.

The expenditure covers drinking water, tea, breakfast, snacks and meals for polling personnel, besides sanitation, accommodation, floodlights, barricades and other essential arrangements.

Secretaries have to provide infrastructures at polling stations. Painting and numbering of polling booths ahead of the elections add to the expenses.

Each Panchayat has at least two polling stations, while larger Panchayats with around 10,000 voters or more may have 10 or more booths.

Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), polling personnel, support staff and police personnel are deployed at these stations for basic needs throughout election.

The expenditure rises as polling personnel usually reach their allotted stations a day before polling after departing from distribution centres. They have to stay at the polling station premises for 36 hours, and sometimes longer. Secretaries must provide drinking water, refreshments, meals, accommodation and sanitation facilities throughout their stay.

The financial burden begins even before polling arrangements.

Nomination centres remain operational for six days, with more than 15 personnel, including election officials and support staff, deployed to receive nominations and perform related duties. In several places, they reportedly meet these expenses from own pockets.