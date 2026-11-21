VISAKHAPATNAM: From micro-missiles and loitering munitions to rockets and orbital data centres, Andhra Pradesh is seeking to widen its industrial base in the aerospace and defence sector. Investment proposals worth over Rs 4,000 crore were announced at the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026, with projects spread across several districts and a potential to generate more than 3,700 jobs.

The announcements over November 12 and 13 covered missile development, precision weapons, drones, defence energetics, aerospace components, cryogenic technologies and space infrastructure. As many as eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two government orders, with an estimated employment potential of 3,180. Agnikul Cosmos and Hathor Rockets, which announced their projects on November 13, are expected to generate another 550 jobs.

The Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group announced two projects, involving investments of Rs 300 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district and Rs 250 crore in Kurnool. Other proposals include a Rs 250-crore project by Citoto Digital Personality in Anantapur, a Rs 190-crore project by Asthra Industries in Nellore and a Rs 150-crore proposal by Onnes Ruskiv Cryogenics in Visakhapatnam.

Nellore is also among the locations attracting proposals for specialised missile manufacturing. IG Defence signed an MoU with the State government for a proposed 200-acre missile development and manufacturing complex. The facility is expected to focus on micro-missiles, propulsion systems, precision-strike weapons and advanced manufacturing, with the company’s JWALA micro-missile and GRID Forge initiatives linked to the proposed development. The investment outlay has not been disclosed.