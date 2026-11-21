VIJAYAWADA: Vehicle registrations in Andhra Pradesh have declined by 6.32% in October 2026 compared to the corresponding month last year. It indicates a slowdown in vehicle purchases during the Dasara festive season, traditionally considered an auspicious period for buying automobiles.

In contrast, the number of vehicles registered from January to September was high compared to the corresponding months last year. Though there was a decline in registrations, the Transport Department revenue had marginally increased from Rs 616.39 crore to Rs 616.89 crore for the month.

During April-October of the current financial year, the revenue increased by 17.3% to Rs 3,306.85 crore, supported by 29.75% growth in commercial vehicle registrations and life tax collections.

According to the statistics obtained from the Road Transport Authority, a total of 1,45,226 vehicles were registered in October 2026 against 1,55,017 vehicles in October 2025.

The decline was particularly pronounced in the personal vehicle segment, which recorded an 8.94% fall.

Two-wheeler registrations declined by 9.75%, while car registrations recorded a marginal growth of 1.28%. A total of 6,71,529 vehicles were registered till October 31 this year against 9,89,560 vehicle registrations in 2025.

Automobile industry analysts attribute the decline in vehicle registrations largely to changes in the festive calendar. In 2025, both Dasara and Diwali fell in October, resulting in increased vehicle purchases.