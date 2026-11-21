VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday enquired about the health condition of RTC Chairman and senior TDP leader Konakalla Narayana, who was undergoing treatment after falling ill.

The Chief Minister spoke to Narayana’s family members over the phone and sought details about his health.

The family informed him that Narayana was being shifted from Manipal Hospital to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for better medical care.

Naidu assured the family of his support and urged them to remain courageous.

He expressed his wishes for Narayana’s speedy recovery and hoped that he would return to good health soon.

Following the family’s decision to shift Narayana to KIMS, the Chief Minister also spoke to the hospital management, and instructed them to make all necessary arrangements to provide him with the best possible medical treatment.