VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a year-long action plan to control the prices of essential commodities and undertake timely market interventions. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of price trends and instructed officials to conduct weekly reviews.

Addressing a review meeting on the prices of essential commodities at the Camp Office on Friday the Chief Minister enquired about the measures being taken to keep prices under control.

Minister Nadendla Manohar informed the Chief Minister that the government would begin supplying red gram dal, wheat flour and palm oil through ration shops from December 1. Arrangements are being made to supply red gram dal at Rs 100 per kg, wheat flour at Rs 25 per kg and palm oil at Rs 125 per litre. He said that onions were being sold at Rs 35 per kg through Rythu Bazaars. Rice sold at affordable prices under the Dharani brand at Rythu Bazaars was witnessing good demand.

Officials said steps were being taken to keep rice prices under control in the open market as well. They informed the Chief Minister that regular consultations were being held with wholesale rice dealers and millers. Arrangements were also being made to supply affordable rice through mobile vehicles.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to prevent inflation and called for coordinated efforts by the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments and Rythu Bazaars. He said price control should not be reviewed only when problems arise, but should remain a continuous exercise.