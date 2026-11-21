VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a year-long action plan to control the prices of essential commodities and undertake timely market interventions. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of price trends and instructed officials to conduct weekly reviews.
Addressing a review meeting on the prices of essential commodities at the Camp Office on Friday the Chief Minister enquired about the measures being taken to keep prices under control.
Minister Nadendla Manohar informed the Chief Minister that the government would begin supplying red gram dal, wheat flour and palm oil through ration shops from December 1. Arrangements are being made to supply red gram dal at Rs 100 per kg, wheat flour at Rs 25 per kg and palm oil at Rs 125 per litre. He said that onions were being sold at Rs 35 per kg through Rythu Bazaars. Rice sold at affordable prices under the Dharani brand at Rythu Bazaars was witnessing good demand.
Officials said steps were being taken to keep rice prices under control in the open market as well. They informed the Chief Minister that regular consultations were being held with wholesale rice dealers and millers. Arrangements were also being made to supply affordable rice through mobile vehicles.
The Chief Minister stressed the need to prevent inflation and called for coordinated efforts by the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments and Rythu Bazaars. He said price control should not be reviewed only when problems arise, but should remain a continuous exercise.
He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the next one year and conduct weekly reviews. He made it clear that there should be no lapses in efforts to control prices. The Chief Minister emphasised that farmers who produce crops should not incur losses and consumers should not face any hardship. He said that if the government intervenes in a timely and planned manner, based on requirements, prices in the open market could also be brought down.
Naidu said the government is spending Rs 100 crore monthly on market intervention and directed officials to prevent rice diversion and monitor prices of essential commodities
He also called for measures to encourage cultivation of different crops based on market demand and price trends, ensuring that agricultural produce reaches the market in a timely manner. With red gram dal prices remaining high, the Chief Minister directed officials to continue government interventions to control prices while simultaneously encouraging farmers to take up red gram cultivation, keeping future requirements in mind.