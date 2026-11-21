VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a default bail petition filed by former Krishna Lanka circle inspector Suda Suresh Veera Venkata Nagaraju, an accused in the custodial death case of Vijayawada resident Gade Sai Krishna, to November 30.

Justice Dr Y. Lakshmana Rao passed the orders after hearing the arguments advanced by counsel for the petitioner and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court posted the matter for further hearing to enable the counsel representing the victim’s mother, Vijayalakshmi, to present her arguments.

Appearing for Nagaraju, advocate Challa Ajay Kumar argued that more than 60 days had elapsed since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed its charge sheet, but the jurisdictional court had not yet taken cognisance of it. Citing Supreme Court judgments, he contended that the petitioner was entitled to default bail under the applicable legal provisions.

The counsel also informed the court that written submissions had already been filed in support of the petitioner’s claim.

Nagaraju approached the High Court challenging the Vijayawada court’s order rejecting his request for default bail. The lower court had declined relief on the ground that the investigation into the disappearance and subsequent custodial death case of Gade Sai Krishna was still underway.

The former CI sought the setting aside of the lower court’s order and a direction granting him default bail.