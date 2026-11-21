ONGOLE : Kokkiligadda Prabhakara Rao of the TDP and Varikuti Lakshmi Tayaru of the JSP were unanimously elected chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Prakasam Zilla Parishad (ZP), respectively, at a special meeting held in Ongole on Friday.

In Markapuram district, TDP leaders Kandula Rami Reddy and Venkata Srinivasa Varma were unanimously elected as chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Zilla Parishad.

In Prakasam district, authorities made arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected ZPTC members and the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson at the old Zilla Parishad conference hall in Ongole.

All 27 newly elected ZPTC members attended the meeting. District Election Authority and Prakasam Collector P Rajababu administered the oath to them.

The members later unanimously elected Kokkiligadda Prabhakara Rao, ZPTC member from Ongole, as chairperson and V Lakshmi Tayaru, ZPTC member from Darsi, as vice-chairperson.

In the newly established Markapuram district, Kandula Rami Reddy, ZPTC member from Pedd Dornala, was unanimously elected the first Zilla Parishad chairperson, while Venkata Srinivasa Varma, ZPTC member from CS Puram, was elected vice-chairperson. Both belong to the ruling TDP.

Markapuram District Collector M Vijaya Sunitha administered the oath to all the ZPTC members before conducting the elections for the two posts.