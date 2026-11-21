KADAPA: Tension prevailed in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa district on Friday after stones and petro bombs were allegedly hurled at the convoy of YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy when he was proceeding towards Ankalammagudur village to support party-backed candidates facing difficulties in filing nominations for the ongoing gram panchayat elections.

Several vehicles in the MP’s convoy were damaged, with their windowpanes shattered. His driver immediately drove the vehicle to the Pulivendula Urban Police Station, helping the MP escape unhurt. Avinash Reddy subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

The incident reportedly occurred on the final day of nominations for the second phase of gram panchayat elections covering 13 mandals in the Pulivendula and Kamalapuram constituencies.

Several YSRCP-backed candidates had approached the High Court, alleging that TDP supporters were preventing them from filing nominations, assaulting them and tearing up nomination papers. The High Court had reportedly directed the authorities to provide adequate police protection to candidates.

Avinash Reddy said candidates in Balapanur, the native village of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as well as Lomada and Ankalammagudur, were being prevented from filing nominations. He questioned the police for allegedly failing to implement the High Court’s directions.

At the Pulivendula police station, a heated exchange reportedly took place between Avinash Reddy and DSP Murali Naik. The DSP maintained that candidates were being facilitated in filing nominations and showed video footage in support of his claim. However, the MP objected that only partial footage was being shown.

Police took Avinash Reddy into preventive custody, stating that the measure was intended to prevent clashes during the ongoing nomination process.

The MP alleged that supporters of Pulivendula TDP in-charge B.Tech Ravi and his brother Jogireddy had attacked his convoy with petrol bombs and stones.