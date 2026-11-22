VIJAYAWADA: During a review meeting with senior forest department officials, Pawan Kalyan stressed that the operation should be conducted with a comprehensive action plan, using advanced technology and expert assistance wherever necessary. He directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden to personally supervise the operation.

Officials briefed him on the tiger’s movements, its routes and the measures taken so far. The Deputy Chief Minister also called for regular communication of information and safety advisories to people living in villages surrounding the forest areas.

He directed officials to deploy HANUMAN teams along with local forest personnel for extensive surveillance and patrolling. Thermal drones, AI-enabled camera traps and other advanced equipment should be used to identify the tiger’s location and movement, he said.

Pawan Kalyan stressed the need to take precautionary measures to prevent any threat to residents, particularly farmers, cattle herders and people living near the forest. If required, specialised tiger tracking and rescue teams from other States should be brought in to strengthen the operation. He also instructed officials to follow wildlife conservation regulations and established protocols while taking the assistance of experienced wildlife experts to capture the animal safely.