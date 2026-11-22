VIJAYAWADA: During a review meeting with senior forest department officials, Pawan Kalyan stressed that the operation should be conducted with a comprehensive action plan, using advanced technology and expert assistance wherever necessary. He directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden to personally supervise the operation.
Officials briefed him on the tiger’s movements, its routes and the measures taken so far. The Deputy Chief Minister also called for regular communication of information and safety advisories to people living in villages surrounding the forest areas.
He directed officials to deploy HANUMAN teams along with local forest personnel for extensive surveillance and patrolling. Thermal drones, AI-enabled camera traps and other advanced equipment should be used to identify the tiger’s location and movement, he said.
Pawan Kalyan stressed the need to take precautionary measures to prevent any threat to residents, particularly farmers, cattle herders and people living near the forest. If required, specialised tiger tracking and rescue teams from other States should be brought in to strengthen the operation. He also instructed officials to follow wildlife conservation regulations and established protocols while taking the assistance of experienced wildlife experts to capture the animal safely.
The Deputy Chief Minister directed forest officials to maintain close coordination with the police, revenue and animal husbandry departments and submit regular reports on the operation. He made it clear that neither the public nor the tiger should suffer any harm and that human safety and wildlife conservation should receive equal priority.
Meanwhile, the tiger, named ‘Explorer’, has moved into the Tiruvuru forest region, causing concern among residents of nearby villages. Forest officials have been tracking its movements since it entered Andhra Pradesh after travelling from Maharashtra through various forest areas, including the Papikondalu region.
According to officials, the tiger moved from the Pudamigattu area in A Konduru mandal towards Tiruvuru. In the early hours of Saturday, it was traced to the Chikkullagudem-G Kothuru forest area. It reportedly moved towards the Narikimpadu-Telangana Gattu region before returning.
With the tiger now moving through the Tiruvuru forest belt, Revenue Divisional Officer A Kumar has advised residents of nearby villages to remain alert. People have been warned against venturing out alone at night, while farmers have been advised not to visit their agricultural fields until further notice.
Forest officials are continuing surveillance to establish the animal’s exact location and ensure that it is captured without causing harm to people or the tiger.