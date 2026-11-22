ANANTAPUR: Political sparring between Tadipatri former municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy and former MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy has intensified once again, with the former launching a sharp attack on his rival and accusing him of preventing him from entering Tadipatri and filing his nomination in the past.

Speaking about the upcoming gram panchayat elections, Prabhakar Reddy said educated candidates, including young women, BTech graduates and postgraduates, had been selected to contest the polls. He said the objective was to ensure village development by electing leaders capable of understanding people’s problems and resolving them.

He said an educated woman had been fielded in Gannevaripalle Colony and promised to develop the area beyond expectations.

Recounting past political developments, Prabhakar Reddy alleged that he had been prevented from entering Tadipatri and filing his nomination. He accused Peddareddy of neglecting party workers and giving political importance only to members of his own family.

He also alleged that councillors and the vice-chairman were attacked while carrying out drainage works near STP-1. His family members and supporters sustained injuries in stone-pelting incidents, he said.

Criticising Peddareddy’s tenure as MLA, Prabhakar Reddy alleged that municipal development had suffered during his tenure. He said damaged municipal and panchayat vehicles were repaired after his son became MLA.