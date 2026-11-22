VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has directed the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to fill 400 vacant constable posts under the 2022 recruitment notification by considering the next eligible candidates in order of merit and following reservation rules. It instructed the board to complete the exercise within four months.

Justice N Vijay declared Clause 33(9) of the recruitment notification invalid. The clause prohibited revisions to the provisional selection list and ruled out a waiting list under any circumstances.

The judge observed that denying opportunities to next-ranked candidates when selected candidates withdrew during preliminary stages, such as certificate verification, was unfair. He said recruitment conditions should facilitate the filling of vacancies rather than leave posts unfilled.

The HC held that vacancies arising when candidates withdraw before the issuance of appointment orders, particularly during certificate verification and medical examinations, should go to the next eligible candidates in the merit list.

The High Court also rejected the SLPRB’s argument that candidates who participated in the recruitment process could not subsequently challenge the notification conditions. Justice N Vijay observed that participation in the selection process did not amount to acceptance of arbitrary provisions. He said the adverse consequences of Clause 33(9) became apparent only when candidates reached the provisional selection stage, giving them valid grounds to approach the court.