VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the local body election results proved that people always support the government that works for them, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the people had endorsed the Government’s commitment to welfare, development and good governance, pointing out that the NDA alliance had received greater support in the local body elections than in the 2024 general elections.

The Chief Minister said people across both urban and rural areas had wholeheartedly supported alliance candidates. He described the victory as public recognition of the Government’s two-and-half-years in office.

Addressing media persons at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the people’s verdict had favoured the alliance, whether through EVMs, ballot papers or postal ballots.

The alliance had achieved a 96.42 per cent strike rate in Zilla Parishad elections and won 93.15 per cent of the Mandal Parishad seats. It had also registered a 94 per cent strike rate in municipal elections.

He pointed out that the YSRCP’s vote share had declined from 39.81 per cent in the 2024 elections to 33.56 per cent in the current local body elections.

The Chief Minister said his vision was to reduce the influence of money in politics and encourage leadership based on public service.

Recalling an incident in which a voter reportedly deposited money offered by a candidate into the ballot box along with the ballot paper, he said it reflected growing political awareness among the people.