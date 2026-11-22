KADAPA: Tension prevailed in several villages of Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on Saturday, the first day of filing nominations for the third phase of gram panchayat elections, following clashes between supporters of the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance. Police resorted to lathi-charge at several places to disperse the warring groups.
Meanwhile, former Proddutur YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police to prevent him from moving out during the ongoing nomination process.
The third phase of gram panchayat elections covers 235 village panchayats in 13 mandals spread across Jammalamadugu, Proddutur and Mydukur Assembly constituencies. The authorities have made arrangements to receive nominations through 64 clusters, with the process commencing on Saturday.
Police officials, including Proddutur Circle Inspector Siva Shankar and Rural Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna, served a notice on Rachamallu, directing him not to leave his residence during the nomination process.
Several incidents of clashes were reported from different nomination centres in Jammalamadugu constituency. At Kalamala village in Yerraguntla mandal, an argument between TDP and YSRCP supporters escalated into a physical confrontation.
Supporters of both sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods as candidates arrived to file their nominations. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.
A similar confrontation occurred at the nomination centre in Chilamkur, where YSRCP-backed sarpanch candidates and alliance supporters clashed.
Trouble erupted when Raghava, a YSRCP-backed supporter from Peddanapadu village, arrived at the centre to file his nomination. Following a heated argument with alliance leaders, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse those involved.
At Muddunur, YSRCP mandal convenor Sridhar Reddy faced resistance from alliance leaders when he went to file his nomination, leading to a confrontation. He subsequently staged a sit-in protest along with his supporters. Circle Inspector Nagesh Babu reached the spot and intervened to defuse the situation.
The protest was called off after the CI assured them that nominations would be facilitated if they submitted the details of candidates contesting on behalf of the YSRCP.
Tension as JSP worker dies in nomination melee
Tension prevailed at Nagulaguttapalle village in Chakrayapet mandal of Pulivendula constituency after a 50-year-old Jana Sena Party activist, Munthala Ram Anjulu, died in a melee amid the commotion that reportedly broke out during nomination scrutiny.
Jana Sena leaders and workers staged a protest on Saturday night, placing his body on the main road and demanding justice and a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death. During the protest, Jana Sena leaders demanded an investigation into all aspects of the incident, including the alleged roles of Pulivendula TDP constituency in-charge B.Tech Ravi and Chakrayapet mandal TDP president Maheshwara Reddy