KADAPA: Tension prevailed in several villages of Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on Saturday, the first day of filing nominations for the third phase of gram panchayat elections, following clashes between supporters of the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance. Police resorted to lathi-charge at several places to disperse the warring groups.

Meanwhile, former Proddutur YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police to prevent him from moving out during the ongoing nomination process.

The third phase of gram panchayat elections covers 235 village panchayats in 13 mandals spread across Jammalamadugu, Proddutur and Mydukur Assembly constituencies. The authorities have made arrangements to receive nominations through 64 clusters, with the process commencing on Saturday.

Police officials, including Proddutur Circle Inspector Siva Shankar and Rural Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna, served a notice on Rachamallu, directing him not to leave his residence during the nomination process.

Several incidents of clashes were reported from different nomination centres in Jammalamadugu constituency. At Kalamala village in Yerraguntla mandal, an argument between TDP and YSRCP supporters escalated into a physical confrontation.

Supporters of both sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods as candidates arrived to file their nominations. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.