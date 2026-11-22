VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the ongoing property dispute between former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila Reddy, the Senior Civil Judge’s Court at Devanahalli in Bengaluru on Saturday reportedly issued an interim injunction restraining Sharmila from entering the disputed Yelahanka Palace property or interfering with its possession.

The order also prohibits her family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf from causing any obstruction or interference with the property, according to YSRCP sources.

The court passed the interim order on a suit filed by Silicon Builders Private Limited, which sought protection of its possession and leasehold rights over the property.

After examining the lease agreement, rent payment records, electricity bills and security-related documents submitted by the company, the court observed that there was prima facie material supporting its claim of possession and that interim protection was necessary.

The court also observed that issuing prior notice to Sharmila before considering the application for interim relief could defeat the very purpose of the petition. The injunction will remain in force until December 19, 2026, the next date of hearing.

According to Silicon Builders, the property at Kattigenahalli village in Jala Hobli of Bengaluru North taluk has been under its lease since March 1, 2007, under an agreement with EC Sugunamma, who was stated to be its absolute owner since 2006.

The lease is valid until February 28, 2027. The company claimed that it had been regularly paying rent and bearing electricity, water, security and maintenance expenses.