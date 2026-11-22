ONGOLE: Crimes against women in Prakasam district declined by 14% and road accidents by 18% during the first 10 months of this year compared with the corresponding period last year, Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said on Saturday. He added that the police had seized 320 kg of ganja so far.

Speaking at the District-level Drug Prevention, Road Safety and Mining Monitoring Committee (DDRMC) review meeting at the Collectorate, District Collector P Rajababu called on officials to intensify efforts to make the district drug-free, ensure women’s safety and improve road safety.

The Collector and the SP reviewed the progress made by various departments. “Compared to first 10 months of the previous year, we have reduced crimes against women by 14% and road accidents by 18% this year. We have seized 320 kg of ganja so far,” the SP said.

The Collector stressed the need for coordinated efforts by all government departments to achieve better results.