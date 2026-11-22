VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that the infrastructure works being taken up for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams become permanent assets for the districts along the river basin.

He made it clear that there should be no compromise on quality standards and stressed that arrangements must be made keeping in view the estimated 10-12 crore devotees expected to take a holy dip in the Godavari during the pushkarams.

He directed officials to study and adopt the best practices followed during the Maha Kumbh Mela for the successful conduct of the Godavari Pushkarams.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at the Camp Office on the preparations for the Godavari Pushkarams on Saturday.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that millions of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to attend the 12-day religious event, commencing on June 26, 2027. The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans covering infrastructure, transportation, security, medical services and sanitation.