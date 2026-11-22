VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that the infrastructure works being taken up for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams become permanent assets for the districts along the river basin.
He made it clear that there should be no compromise on quality standards and stressed that arrangements must be made keeping in view the estimated 10-12 crore devotees expected to take a holy dip in the Godavari during the pushkarams.
He directed officials to study and adopt the best practices followed during the Maha Kumbh Mela for the successful conduct of the Godavari Pushkarams.
The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at the Camp Office on the preparations for the Godavari Pushkarams on Saturday.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that millions of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to attend the 12-day religious event, commencing on June 26, 2027. The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans covering infrastructure, transportation, security, medical services and sanitation.
Officials informed him that 4,862 works have been proposed across 22 government departments at an estimated cost of `3,723.69 crore. Administrative approvals have already been granted for 2,260 works worth `2,051.70 crore.
With the Godavari Pushkarams scheduled from June 26 to July 7, 2027, the Chief Minister directed officials to move forward with comprehensive planning well in advance. He said the event should not be treated merely as a government programme but should be organised with active public participation. Voluntary organisations, youth, women’s groups and other institutions should be involved in the arrangements.
He also directed that personnel deployed for Pushkaram duties be trained in advance and that coordination meetings be conducted among various departments. All departments must regularly update the progress of works and fund utilisation details district-wise on a dedicated portal.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the works being undertaken in the Godavari basin districts should also be viewed as an opportunity for long-term regional development.
The Chief Minister approved the construction of temples dedicated to Lord Surya and Brihaspati in Rajamahendravaram at a cost of `1.80 crore. He called for extensive publicity campaigns highlighting the uniqueness of the Pushkarams and the greatness of the River Godavari.