VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the expansion of Kia Motors will attract others to set up their ancillary units in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli Camp Office on Saturday, Naidu alleged that some people were deliberately spreading misconceptions over the industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, and denounced attempts by certain political parties in Tamil Nadu to turn the issue into an unnecessary controversy.

Pointing out that Kia Motors is based in Andhra Pradesh while Hyundai operates from Tamil Nadu, Naidu said, “Competition among States to attract industries is natural. However, governments should focus on creating a favourable and investor-friendly environment to attract investments rather than turning industrial expansion into a political dispute.”

Referring to Kia Motors and its ancillary companies expanding their presence in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu accused the YSRCP of spreading misinformation to discourage investments.

“Unable to digest the arrival of new industries and generation of large scale employment opportunities in the State, the YSRCP is attempting to undermine AP’s investment prospects through a false propaganda,” he said.