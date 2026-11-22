VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out at a toy manufacturing unit in Autonagar in the city around 7 am on Saturday, causing extensive damage to property and goods.

The fire erupted at the manufacturing unit located on Road No. 2 and rapidly spread across the premises, engulfing the first and second floors. Large quantities of children’s toys, raw materials, manufacturing equipment and other stored goods were gutted in the blaze.

On receiving information, fire personnel rushed to the spot with two fire engines and battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control.

Central zone ACP Konakanchi Damodar said the fire broke out around 7 am and was brought under control with the assistance of two fire engines. According to the preliminary assessment shared by the unit management, property worth approximately Rs 5 crore was damaged in the incident.

However, the exact extent of the loss is yet to be ascertained as several records were also destroyed in the fire. Officials are yet to complete a detailed assessment of damage.

The manufacturing unit reportedly exports children’s toys and other products to six countries. Further details regarding cause of fire are awaited.