ONGOLE: Four persons, including the parents of a newly married couple and the car driver, died after their vehicle hit a road culvert and plunged into a defunct water channel near Pelluru village and RISE Engineering College on NH-16 in the early hours of Saturday. The newly married couple escaped with minor injuries.
Ongole Taluk police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao also visited the accident site and enquired about the incident.
State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all possible support from the government.
According to Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Jampala Sriteja, son of Jampala Venkata Rao and Sujatha of Bapatla, married Tadisetty Venkata Kaivalya of Gollapudi near Vijayawada on November 18. As part of a family tradition, the newly married couple, along with Sriteja’s parents, Venkata Rao and Sujatha, and Kaivalya’s mother, T Sitamahalakshmi, travelled to Tirumala in a Maruti Ertiga to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.
After the darshan, the six persons, including the driver, Praveen, began their return journey in the early hours of Saturday. At around 6.10 am, when the vehicle reached Pelluru village, the driver lost control, hit a road culvert and plunged into a defunct water channel beside the road.
Venkata Rao, Sujatha and Sitamahalakshmi died on the spot, while the Ongole Government General Hospital (RIMS) doctors declared the driver dead after shifting him to the hospital. Police shifted the injured couple to the hospital and informed their relatives about the deaths.
“It is very unfortunate that the parents of the newly married couple and the vehicle driver died in the road mishap. According to the preliminary assessment, driver drowsiness was the cause of this shocking road accident. Everyone should learn that vehicle drivers should have proper sleep before they drive vehicles at night. Even the persons who sit beside the driver should also have sufficient sleep and they should be alert while night travels,” Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao said.