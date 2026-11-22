ONGOLE: Four persons, including the parents of a newly married couple and the car driver, died after their vehicle hit a road culvert and plunged into a defunct water channel near Pelluru village and RISE Engineering College on NH-16 in the early hours of Saturday. The newly married couple escaped with minor injuries.

Ongole Taluk police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao also visited the accident site and enquired about the incident.

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all possible support from the government.

According to Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Jampala Sriteja, son of Jampala Venkata Rao and Sujatha of Bapatla, married Tadisetty Venkata Kaivalya of Gollapudi near Vijayawada on November 18. As part of a family tradition, the newly married couple, along with Sriteja’s parents, Venkata Rao and Sujatha, and Kaivalya’s mother, T Sitamahalakshmi, travelled to Tirumala in a Maruti Ertiga to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.