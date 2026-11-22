TIRUMALA: An anonymous devotee is set to offer 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday. The offering comprises 43 gold ornaments arranged in nine sets, with an estimated value of Rs 150-160 crore.

According to reliable sources, the devotee is an industrialist from Chennai.

The devotee has already consulted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to make the mega offering. According to TTD sources, this will be the largest offering ever made by an individual devotee to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. The gold ornaments include a crown, Padukalu, a multi-strand necklace and others.

It is learnt that the devotee visited the TTD Bokkasam (treasury) five months ago, and sought details of gold ornaments required to adorn the Lord. After receiving the details, the devotee placed an order to make 45 ornaments. Temple officials told TNIE are making arrangements to receive the gold ornaments at the Ranganayakula Mandapam on November 26.