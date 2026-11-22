VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has taken another step towards developing Amaravati as a Quantum Valley with the inauguration of the temporary campus of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Deemed-to-be University at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on Saturday.

The permanent campus will be established on 8.5 acres at Nidamarru in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 730.70 crore. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal in August this year.

A Pratibha, Financial Adviser to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), inaugurated the campus at the Centre for Distance Education building in the presence of NIELIT Director General Madan Mohan Tripathi.

Described as the world’s first university campus dedicated exclusively to Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence, the institution is being established in Amaravati with the support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. It will focus on developing skilled manpower for emerging technology sectors and strengthening the proposed Quantum Valley ecosystem.