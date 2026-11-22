VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has taken another step towards developing Amaravati as a Quantum Valley with the inauguration of the temporary campus of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Deemed-to-be University at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on Saturday.
The permanent campus will be established on 8.5 acres at Nidamarru in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 730.70 crore. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal in August this year.
A Pratibha, Financial Adviser to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), inaugurated the campus at the Centre for Distance Education building in the presence of NIELIT Director General Madan Mohan Tripathi.
Described as the world’s first university campus dedicated exclusively to Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence, the institution is being established in Amaravati with the support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. It will focus on developing skilled manpower for emerging technology sectors and strengthening the proposed Quantum Valley ecosystem.
4 advanced labs being set up at a cost of Rs 47 crore
NIELIT will initially operate from ANU until its permanent campus is ready. Four advanced laboratories, involving an investment of `47 crore, are being established at the temporary facility. These include laboratories for Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Chip Design and VLSI, and AI and Computing.
The university plans to introduce various training programmes from January next year, including 10 advanced certificate courses of two to three months’ duration.
The courses will cover Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Chip Design, VLSI, Embedded Systems and Internet of Things. Another 16 short-term courses will focus on areas such as Data Science, Information Security, Automotive Electronics, Battery Management, Blockchain and semiconductor technologies.
The project aims to train around 8,250 people over the next five years, including 1,650 through degree programmes and 6,600 through skill development and certification courses.
The university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and diploma programmes in Quantum Technology, AI and Semiconductors. Students will also get an opportunity to work on the IBM Quantum Computer being established as part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative.
The Andhra Pradesh government will provide land, while NIELIT and the Union Ministry will meet the costs of construction, laboratory infrastructure and operations.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mentioned in a post on ‘X’ “A historic milestone as one of the world’s earliest dedicated university campus for Quantum Computing and AI takes shape in AP.”