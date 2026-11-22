VIJAYAWADA: Reliance Consumer Products Limited has commissioned Asia’s largest beverage plant at Orvakal in Kurnool district, just 12 months after the ground-breaking ceremony.

The foundation stone was laid in November last year, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and within a year a world-class facility has started producing Campa Cola, fruit juices and packaged drinking water. This is what our Speed of Doing Business looks like on the ground, said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

“Campa is a brand that generations of Indians grew up with. Today it is being reborn in Rayalaseema, and it will go from Orvakal to homes across India and markets around the world. Homegrown brands are taking on global giants, and Andhra Pradesh is proud to be their home. What makes me happiest is the people working here. Mahesh Hari from Nandyal and RK Spoorthi from Kurnool no longer have to leave home to build their careers.