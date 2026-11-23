VIJAYAWADA: The inaugural meetings of newly elected mayors, chairpersons, and ward members across 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats in the State will be held on Monday, following a notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The five-year tenure of the governing bodies across all 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) will officially commence on Monday.

Under Section 7(1)(a) of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporations Act, 1994, and Section 20(1)(a) of the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1965, the five-year term of elected members begins from the date appointed for the first meeting.

Accordingly, inaugural sessions will take place in the 13 municipal corporations—Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur—alongside the 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

During Monday’s meetings, elected representatives will first be administered the oath of office in accordance with statutory norms. Immediately afterwards, indirect elections will be conducted to pick deputy mayors, vice-chairpersons in the 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats. While statutory rules allow these indirect polls to be held either at the first meeting or within two weeks of the inaugural session, the SEC notification has scheduled them for the same day.

The poll authorities have directed the municipal commissioners to complete all steps to conduct the inaugural meetings, oath-taking ceremonies, and indirect elections.