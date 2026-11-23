VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president PVN Madhav has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to convert the weekly special train between Visakhapatnam and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu into a regular express service, preferably daily or at least twice a week.

In a letter to the Railway Minister, Madhav highlighted the difficulties faced by devotees from North Andhra travelling to the famous Arunachaleswarar temple, particularly to participate in Girivalam and the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.

He pointed out that the special train (08579/08580), currently operated once a week, was inadequate to meet the demand. Passengers often had to change two or three trains to reach Tiruvannamalai, resulting in additional travel time and expenses. “The journey was particularly difficult for elderly devotees and women,” he noted.

Madhav requested the Railway Ministry to operate the service as a daily express or, at the least, a bi-weekly train on a regular basis.