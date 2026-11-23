VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the death of Munthala Veeranjaneyulu due to suspected heart attack during a tense situation surrounding the scrutiny of nominations for the gram panchayat elections at Nagulaguttapalle village in Chakrayapet mandal of Kadapa district.

Expressing grief over the incident, Pawan Kalyan directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to examine all aspects of the incident, record statements of the deceased’s family members and establish the circumstances leading to his death. He also called for stringent action against those found responsible.

Pawan Kalyan asked Civil Supplies Minister and Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar to coordinate the inquiry and regularly review its progress. He also deputed Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, chairman of the AP Police Housing Corporation, to visit the village, conduct a ground-level inquiry and submit a comprehensive report. Srinivas later met the bereaved family and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance on the Deputy Chief Minister’s directions.

The incident triggered protests by Jana Sena activists on Saturday night, with party workers placing the body on a public road and alleging that their candidates and leaders had faced intimidation and harassment during nomination scrutiny. They demanded an inquiry into the alleged role of Pulivendula TDP constituency in-charge B.Tech Ravi and Chakrayapet mandal TDP president Maheswar Reddy.