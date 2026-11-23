ONGOLE: Elaborate arrangements have been made for swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Council, scheduled at OMC Conference Hall on Monday.

District Collector P Rajababu will preside over the special meeting and administer the oath to the Mayor and 62 corporators. The election of the Deputy Mayor will follow through a show of hands.

Competition for Deputy Mayor’s post has intensified within the ruling TDP-led alliance, with several corporators lobbying for support from Ongole MLA D Janardhan Rao.

The alliance enjoys the backing of 52 corporators, including 44 from TDP, eight from JSP and one from the BJP. Three Independents have also extended support.

If the post is allotted to the open category, D Venkata Ramanaiah and Vasepalli Venkateswara Reddy are among the contenders. Among BC aspirants, T Raviteja, Kande Swathi and Chavali Charpitha are in the race, while Kiranmayi is being considered if the post is reserved for STs. Political circles expect a male corporator to be chosen as Deputy Mayor.