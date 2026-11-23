VIJAYAWADA: Five sarpanchs and 75 ward members were elected unopposed in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in NTR district, District Election Officer and Collector G Lakshmisha announced on Sunday.

Releasing the final list for the Vijayawada Revenue Division, the Collector said five of the 73 sarpanch posts were filled unanimously. The villages are Velagaleru, Gudavalli, Ramarajya Nagar, Kunaparajuparva and Naguluru.

Polling will be held for the remaining 68 sarpanch posts, with 179 candidates in the fray. Of the 856 ward member seats, 75 were settled unanimously, while 1,662 candidates are contesting for the remaining 781 seats.

In G Konduru mandal, Chirumamilla Swapna Kishore was elected sarpanch of Velagaleru unopposed along with five ward members.

In Reddigudem mandal, Nersu Venkateswaramma was elected sarpanch of Naguluru, with all 12 ward members also elected unanimously.

At Kunaparajuparva, Ponaganti Rajyalakshmi secured the sarpanch post unopposed and all 12 ward members were elected unanimously.

In Vijayawada Rural mandal, N Neelamaneswara Rao was elected sarpanch of Gudavalli, while Konda Venkata Ramana was elected unopposed in Ramarajya Nagar.

NTR Collector Lakshmisha said all arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and impartial polling for the remaining seats.