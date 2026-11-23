ONGOLE: Election activity has intensified across Prakasam district with the Gram Panchayat elections entering a crucial phase. While nominations have been completed for the first and second phases, filing of nominations for the third phase is under way. Candidates backed by major political parties have stepped up campaigning, even though the elections are being held on a non-party basis.

In the first phase, covering Ongole and Kondapi Assembly segments, 62 of the 139 notified Gram Panchayats elected their sarpanches unanimously. Polling will be held in the remaining 77 panchayats on November 26, where 215 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts.

For the second phase, covering Addanki and Darsi Assembly segments, 1,059 candidates filed nominations for 198 Gram Panchayats, while 4,209 nominations were filed for 2,014 ward member posts. Scrutiny of nominations has been completed.

In the third phase, covering Santhanuthalapadu and Kandukur Assembly segments, 128 nominations were filed on the first day for 178 sarpanch posts, while 222 nominations were submitted for ward member seats.

Meanwhile, campaigning has intensified for the Kandukur municipal elections as the deadline for canvassing approaches. The ruling NDA and the YSRCP have fielded candidates for the chairperson post and all 40 wards. TDP-backed chairperson candidate Pidikiti Venkateswarlu and YSRCP candidate Valluri Koteswara Rao, childhood friends and former classmates, are confident of victory as both sides step up voter outreach.