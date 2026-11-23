TIRUPATI: In a new initiative to strengthen its information network and improve public access, the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has introduced a dedicated 24x7 control room facility in Tirupati to receive information from the public on red sanders smuggling and related illegal activities.

Task Force SP P Srinivas, said the control room would function round-the-clock throughout the year, with personnel attending calls in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted availability.

A dedicated toll-free number, 1800 425 00425, has been introduced to enable people to easily share information about illegal activities.

As part of the initiative, a new mobile phone has also been provided to the control room to facilitate communication and ensure that information received from the public is promptly brought to the notice of the concerned Task Force personnel.

The SP said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the intelligence and information-gathering mechanism by encouraging greater public participation in the fight against red sanders smuggling.

He appealed to people to immediately alert the Task Force if they notice suspicious movements, illegal felling of red sanders trees, unauthorised transportation, smuggling or any other related activities.

He said the timely information from the public would help the Task Force identify those involved in smuggling networks and protect the State’s red sanders wealth.