VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has given its leaders, Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas a free hand to contest the gram panchayat elections independently, even as it continues its alliance with the TDP and BJP. The decision could pave the way for friendly contests between alliance partners at the village level, against the backdrop of discontent among a section of Jana Sena cadre over what they perceive as inadequate representation in seat allocation during the recently concluded municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections.

JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalayan has made it clear that anyone from the party willing to contest the panchayat elections can file nominations without restrictions. Unlike municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections, there will be no seat-sharing arrangements for gram panchayat polls.

The freedom to contest independently is expected to provide an opportunity for grassroots workers to establish the party’s identity in rural areas.

Gram panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis.

At the village level, electoral equations are largely shaped by local leadership, personal relationships, community support and the standing of individual candidates.

However, a section of the cadre feels the decision should have been announced much earlier, as a major part of the election process has already been completed. With just one day left for filing nominations in the third phase, aspirants have limited time to mobilise support.

The third phase covers 4,240 gram panchayats and 42,626 wards across the State. Jana Sena workers, however, have already missed the opportunity to field candidates in 3,967 panchayats in the first phase and 4,960 in the second phase.