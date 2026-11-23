KADAPA: Serious differences have surfaced among the three constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kadapa district, with the BJP and Jana Sena expressing strong dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Despite the three parties working together at the State level, the alliance appears to be facing a major coordination crisis in the district, with leaders openly criticising one another over seat-sharing arrangements and political decisions.
Leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena have accused the TDP of failing to honour the spirit of the alliance, particularly in the allocation of seats in the recent local body elections. They allege that their parties were denied a fair share of positions despite cooperating with the TDP as directed by their respective party leaderships.
The public criticism by BJP Jammalamadugu MLA C Adinarayana Reddy and Jana Sena’s former Kadapa district coordinator and Kadapa Assembly constituency in-charge Sunkara Srinivasulu has triggered considerable political discussion in the district and at the State level.
The differences came into the open following the election of the Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairperson. Since the beginning of the ZPTC elections, Adinarayana Reddy had reportedly been making efforts to secure the Zilla Parishad chairperson’s post for Dr C Rajesh Reddy, a ZPTC member from Jammalamadugu and the son of his younger brother.
Adinarayana Reddy played a significant role in responding to the political criticism made by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and worked in coordination with the TDP to ensure victories for NDA candidates in Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula.
With the alliance winning an overwhelming number of seats, Adinarayana Reddy intensified his efforts to secure the Zilla Parishad chairperson’s post for his nephew, Dr C Rajesh Reddy.
However, his expectations were dashed when the TDP leadership selected former MLC and Veerapanayunipalle ZPTC member Putta Narasimha Reddy for the post.
The decision triggered strong resentment from Adinarayana Reddy, who reached Amaravati along with his ZPTC members and announced that he was considering resigning from his MLA post.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena leaders have also expressed serious displeasure over the TDP’s approach towards their party in the district.
They alleged that the TDP leadership failed to extend adequate support when Jana Sena leaders and cadre attempted to file nominations in several mandals during the local body elections.
There were also complaints that nominations filed by some Jana Sena candidates were obstructed in certain areas.