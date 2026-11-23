KADAPA: Serious differences have surfaced among the three constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kadapa district, with the BJP and Jana Sena expressing strong dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Despite the three parties working together at the State level, the alliance appears to be facing a major coordination crisis in the district, with leaders openly criticising one another over seat-sharing arrangements and political decisions.

Leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena have accused the TDP of failing to honour the spirit of the alliance, particularly in the allocation of seats in the recent local body elections. They allege that their parties were denied a fair share of positions despite cooperating with the TDP as directed by their respective party leaderships.

The public criticism by BJP Jammalamadugu MLA C Adinarayana Reddy and Jana Sena’s former Kadapa district coordinator and Kadapa Assembly constituency in-charge Sunkara Srinivasulu has triggered considerable political discussion in the district and at the State level.

The differences came into the open following the election of the Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairperson. Since the beginning of the ZPTC elections, Adinarayana Reddy had reportedly been making efforts to secure the Zilla Parishad chairperson’s post for Dr C Rajesh Reddy, a ZPTC member from Jammalamadugu and the son of his younger brother.