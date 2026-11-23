NELLORE: Rotten meat, stale non-vegetarian food, expired dairy products and adulterated cooking oil have been found in several restaurants and roadside eateries in Nellore city during inspections conducted by food safety and municipal health officials, raising serious concerns over public health.

Despite mandatory licensing requirements, several roadside food stalls, pushcart vendors and even popular restaurants are allegedly preparing and selling food without obtaining the necessary permissions.

The use of stored meat, harmful artificial colours and substandard ingredients has become a cause for concern, with consumers increasingly exposed to food contamination and related health risks.

During inspections conducted in the city on Thursday, officials uncovered several irregularities in food storage and preparation. At a popular hotel in Magunta Layout, officials had seized stored meat during an inspection conducted about two months ago. In another incident, a centipede was reportedly found inside a restaurant near the Madras Bus Stand.

Inspections at several roadside dhabas also revealed that coloured quail, chicken leg pieces, lollipops and other chicken items were being stored in freezers for serving to customers. The officials seized and destroyed these food items.

In Harnathapuram, mould-infested meat stored in an icebox for sale was detected at a meat shop.