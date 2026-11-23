TIRUPATI: The Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam authorities are planning to revamp the existing prasadam kitchen by developing a modern facility on the lines of the famous hill shrine of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), incorporating advanced fire safety measures, improved ventilation and modern equipment to prevent recurrence of fire accidents.

The proposed facility will, however, adhere to the temple’s age-old Agama traditions, customs and practices.

The decision follows a recent fire incident at the temple kitchen, which highlighted the need to strengthen safety measures in the prasadam preparation area. Following the incident, the affected area was cleaned and restored, and the authorities initiated preliminary steps to explore a suitable design and location for the proposed facility.

Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) BK Venkatesulu said they had sent a letter to the department requesting the Superintending Engineer (SE) from Vijayawada to visit the site and provide technical guidance. The Executive Engineer (EE) had already inspected the location.

“We are exploring the possibility of developing a modern kitchen instead of continuing with the old layout that has been in use for several years. We have also studied the Tirumala kitchen model and gathered relevant inputs,” he said.