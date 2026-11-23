TIRUPATI: The Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam authorities are planning to revamp the existing prasadam kitchen by developing a modern facility on the lines of the famous hill shrine of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), incorporating advanced fire safety measures, improved ventilation and modern equipment to prevent recurrence of fire accidents.
The proposed facility will, however, adhere to the temple’s age-old Agama traditions, customs and practices.
The decision follows a recent fire incident at the temple kitchen, which highlighted the need to strengthen safety measures in the prasadam preparation area. Following the incident, the affected area was cleaned and restored, and the authorities initiated preliminary steps to explore a suitable design and location for the proposed facility.
Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) BK Venkatesulu said they had sent a letter to the department requesting the Superintending Engineer (SE) from Vijayawada to visit the site and provide technical guidance. The Executive Engineer (EE) had already inspected the location.
“We are exploring the possibility of developing a modern kitchen instead of continuing with the old layout that has been in use for several years. We have also studied the Tirumala kitchen model and gathered relevant inputs,” he said.
The proposed facility is expected to incorporate advanced fire prevention and safety systems, improved ventilation, suitable cooking equipment and other essential infrastructure to ensure safer and more efficient prasadam preparation.
The authorities are examining various technical aspects to minimise fire hazards and improve safety for personnel working in the kitchen.
The final design and execution plan will be prepared based on the engineers’ recommendations. However, no budget estimate or project cost has been finalised so far. Temple EO Venkatesulu said the proposal would be examined keeping in view temple traditions, established Agama norms and the specific requirements involved in prasadam preparation.
The modern safety infrastructure and equipment would be introduced without compromising the temple’s traditional practices and customs. Inputs from the State Sthapathi (traditional temple architect) and the concerned Minister would also be considered before finalising the plan.
The temple kitchen handles large-scale preparation of various prasadam items, including laddus, vadas, pulihora and jalebi, besides Naivedyam offerings to the presiding deity and associated deities.
According to temple sources, the Devasthanam requires around 30 commercial LPG cylinders of 19-kg capacity daily for cooking operations. Of these, nearly 20 cylinders are reportedly used for laddu and other prasadam preparations.