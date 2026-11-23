VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders, ministers and MLAs to encourage unanimous elections in gram panchayats so villages can capitalise on government incentives and accelerate grassroots development.
Speaking during a teleconference with key party leaders and ministers to review local body election results and upcoming panchayat polls, Naidu said the recent verdict reflects public endorsement of the coalition government’s administration.
Describing the wins across municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC elections as recognition of the TDP-led NDA coalition’s governance and a clear mandate across all sections of society, Naidu alleged that the opposition is resorting to false propaganda because it cannot digest the one-sided public mandate. He urged cadre to carry the same momentum into the panchayat elections and convert public trust into votes.
Pointing out that party-symbol battles have already concluded and panchayat elections are held without party symbols, Naidu stressed that the alliance should foster consensus in villages rather than letting local rivalries or egos divide cadre.
With the opposition showing little appetite for contests following the Zilla Parishad results, he asked MLAs to hold talks with village-level leaders so members of the coalition do not contest against each other as rival factions.
Naidu instructed leaders to publicise the enhanced financial incentives announced by the government for unanimous panchayats — Rs 15 lakh for villages with a population under 5,000, Rs 25 lakh for those with a population between 5,000 and 10,000 and Rs 50 lakh for panchayats with over 10,000 residents. He noted that the incentive structure has been raised from the earlier range of Rs 5 lakh–Rs 20 lakh up to Rs 15 lakh–Rs 50 lakh, enabling villages that opt for consensus to fund local development works directly.
POLL INCENTIVES
Under 5,000 population: Rs 15 lakh grant (up from the earlier Rs 5 lakh–Rs 20 lakh slab)
5,000 to 10,000 population: Rs 25 lakh grant
Above 10,000 population: Rs 50 lakh grant