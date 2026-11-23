VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders, ministers and MLAs to encourage unanimous elections in gram panchayats so villages can capitalise on government incentives and accelerate grassroots development.

Speaking during a teleconference with key party leaders and ministers to review local body election results and upcoming panchayat polls, Naidu said the recent verdict reflects public endorsement of the coalition government’s administration.

Describing the wins across municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC elections as recognition of the TDP-led NDA coalition’s governance and a clear mandate across all sections of society, Naidu alleged that the opposition is resorting to false propaganda because it cannot digest the one-sided public mandate. He urged cadre to carry the same momentum into the panchayat elections and convert public trust into votes.

Pointing out that party-symbol battles have already concluded and panchayat elections are held without party symbols, Naidu stressed that the alliance should foster consensus in villages rather than letting local rivalries or egos divide cadre.