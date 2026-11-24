VIJAYAWADA: The newly elected Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation council took charge on Monday, with Mayor Abdul Abida and 60 corporators taking oath at the new Municipal Council meeting hall. Kotte Anka Venkata Rao, corporator from Division 10, was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor.

Krishna Collector DK Balaji, who presided over the special meeting, administered the oath to the Mayor, followed by the corporators.

The 60 corporators include 34 from the TDP, 13 from the JSP, nine from the YSRCP, one from the BJP and three independents. The Deputy Mayor election was held after the swearing-in ceremony. Division 18 corporator Ramanujavarapu Samatha Keerthi proposed Venkata Rao’s candidature, while Division 58 corporator Vaddi Chiranjeevi Kumar seconded it.

As no other candidate was in the fray, the Collector declared him unanimously elected.

Balaji called for collective efforts to develop the city and make it cleaner. He urged corporators to promote reusable alternatives to single-use plastic in their respective divisions and encourage public participation in reducing plastic consumption.