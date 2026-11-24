VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director P Pulla Reddy has instructed officials and solar vendors to work in close coordination to complete the targets set under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana within the deadline.

Reviewing the progress of the scheme with Executive Engineers (EEs) from eight districts and solar vendors at the APCPDCL corporate office on Monday, he assessed district-wise achievements and pending installations.

The CMD stated that the state government is implementing a special drive integrated with the free power subsidy scheme to expand solar power access to SC and ST consumers.

Out of the target to install solar rooftop systems for 1,91,242 SC and ST consumers across APCPDCL limits with a combined capacity of 382.48 MW, installations have been completed in 1,58,800 households as of November 22, reaching a total capacity of 317 MW.

Pulla Reddy asked them to set district-wise targets and monitor progress on a daily basis. He made it clear that solar vendors must mobilise adequate resources, accelerate installation works, and achieve the set target by December 15 in coordination with discom officials.

The CMD urged officials to conduct widespread awareness campaigns at the field level and provide end-to-end support from application filing to final commissioning.

CMD: Apply for power connections online

APCPDCL CMD P Pulla Reddy said that consumers no longer need to visit e-Seva centres for power connections. Instead, they can submit requests through APCPDCL website (www.apcpdcl.in) or APCPDCL app