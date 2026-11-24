VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) searched an advocate’s office in KPHB, Hyderabad, on Sunday in the alleged Rs 7 crore government job recruitment scam involving prime accused Bodapati Dharani Krishna.

The searches followed information that Dharani Krishna was staying in Hyderabad and that the advocate might have information about her whereabouts. CID officials reportedly examined documents and other evidence relating to the alleged recruitment fraud.

Investigators also reportedly found fake identity cards and appointment letters allegedly prepared to deceive job aspirants.

According to the investigation, Dharani Krishna and her alleged associate Nimmakayala Peddiraju collected nearly Rs 7 crore from unemployed youth by promising them government jobs in the Endowments and Police departments.

They allegedly misused the names of Jana Sena leaders to convince victims that they had political connections and could secure government appointments.

Around 36 job aspirants from Eluru, Tanuku, Tuni, Tadepalligudem and other areas were allegedly cheated, with each victim reportedly paying between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. The accused allegedly issued fake appointment orders bearing government emblems and officials’ seals to make their promises appear genuine.

The case came to light after victims raised concerns over the alleged fraudulent appointments. JSP leaders Kalyanam Siva Srinivasa Rao and Kota Rukmini lodged separate complaints over the alleged misuse of their names and the party’s identity.

CID officials arrested Peddiraju in Hyderabad on November 18 and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Dharani Krishna is the prime accused in the sensational jobs scam case.