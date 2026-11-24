VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across various sectors, from health care to agriculture, to achieve better outcomes.

He called for the effective use of modern technology and AI Stack to simplify government services, improve the performance of departments and enhance government revenues.

During a review of Real Time Governance (RTGS) at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take measures to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of citizen services provided by government departments.

He also stressed the need to organise capacity-building programmes to enhance the skills and capabilities of government employees. The Chief Minister observed that a positive public perception of government services would create greater opportunities to deliver better governance.

He directed officials to ensure speedy resolution of public grievances received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). He called upon senior officials to address gaps in monitoring public grievance redressal and ensure that every department continuously reviews its performance.

Emphasising the growing importance of data-driven decision-making, he said that it would play a crucial role in governance in the future. The CM noted that the recently held local body elections served as an indicator of the government’s performance. He directed senior officials of all departments to further strengthen monitoring mechanism.