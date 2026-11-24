VIJAYAWADA: High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill on Monday lauded the contributions of former Chief Justice MS Liberhan, stating that he had left a distinct mark in the adjudication of constitutional and administrative matters.

A memorial meeting was held in the first court hall of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to pay tributes to Justice Liberhan following his demise. The full court observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect. Members of his family were also allowed to participate in the meeting virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Lisa Gill recalled his role as chairman of the one-member Liberhan Commission constituted by the then Union govt on December 16, 1992, to inquire into the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. After conducting an inquiry for nearly 17 years, he submitted his report in 2009.