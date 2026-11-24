VIJAYAWADA: To eliminate supply delays and prevent medicine shortages across government hospitals, the AP Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has overhauled its procurement policy, shifting from a three-month cycle to purchasing drugs and surgical supplies six months in advance.
Health Minister Satya Kumar ordered the policy shift based on a CAG report that exposed procurement lapses during the previous YSRCP regime.
Following directives issued by the Health Minister during a review meeting on July 24, 2026, the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) initiated the tender process on November 10 to procure medicines and surgical supplies required for the January–June 2027 period.
Estimated at `275 crore, this marks the first time the state is executing advance bulk procurement aligned with actual six-month hospital demand, with the Minister instructing officials to complete the procurement process by December.
Teaching hospitals left without drug stocks
The Health Ministry has also begun drafting a comprehensive drug procurement policy after examining the CAG audit covering the 2018–22 period. Hitting out at former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for criticising the coalition government despite his own administration’s record, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav pointed out that the previous government fully met demand for only about 1.50 per cent of the over 600 essential and additional medicines required by hospitals.
Citing the CAG report, the department highlighted widespread irregularities during the previous government’s tenure, noting that drugs were purchased arbitrarily rather than according to clinical requirements, while negligence resulted in `391 crore in budgeted funds for medicines and surgical supplies lapsing unused.
Furthermore, hospitals were not allocated funds for local emergency drug purchases, and demand indents were submitted based on budget availability rather than actual patient needs, creating a wide gap between demand and supply.
The audit revealed that out of over 600 essential and additional medicines, the previous administration supplied 100 per cent of requirements for just 1.55 per cent of drugs, failed to supply 6 per cent altogether, and restricted supplies of the remainder to between 69 and 88 per cent.
Similarly, out of 372 surgical items, full demand was met for only 1.05 per cent, 8 per cent went completely unsupplied, and the rest saw 65 to 88 per cent supply.
Major teaching hospitals also suffered complete stockouts across dozens of medicines — 45 to 66 drugs at Anantapur Government General Hospital (GGH), 73 to 113 at Srikakulam GGH, and 32 to 60 at Nellore GGH—a lapse acknowledged before the CAG.
In addition, the audit pointed out that a lack of planned demand assessment left several medical equipment units lying unused, while equipment was procured through ad hoc tenders rather than fixed-tenure rate contracts.
Expressing serious concern over these findings, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to ensure the upcoming comprehensive policy prevents any recurrence of such lapses.