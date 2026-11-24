VIJAYAWADA: To eliminate supply delays and prevent medicine shortages across government hospitals, the AP Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has overhauled its procurement policy, shifting from a three-month cycle to purchasing drugs and surgical supplies six months in advance.

Health Minister Satya Kumar ordered the policy shift based on a CAG report that exposed procurement lapses during the previous YSRCP regime.

Following directives issued by the Health Minister during a review meeting on July 24, 2026, the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) initiated the tender process on November 10 to procure medicines and surgical supplies required for the January–June 2027 period.

Estimated at `275 crore, this marks the first time the state is executing advance bulk procurement aligned with actual six-month hospital demand, with the Minister instructing officials to complete the procurement process by December.