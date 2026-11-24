VIJAYAWADA: Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna was sworn in as the new Mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation on Monday. Yarramsetti Rajesh was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor.

Guntur District Collector CM Saikanth Varma administered the oath of office to the Mayor and 76 corporators at a ceremony held at the Municipal Corporation office.

Congratulating the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators, Saikanth Varma called for coordinated efforts between elected representatives and officials to accelerate the city’s development. He assured them of the district administration’s full support in improving civic infrastructure and implementing development programmes.

Aparna said providing basic infrastructure facilities to the people would be her top priority. She thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP leaders and Union Minister Chandrasekhar for giving her the opportunity to serve as Mayor. She said she would remain accessible to the public and work sincerely to address their grievances.

She emphasised the need for close coordination between elected representatives and officials to achieve the city’s development objectives.