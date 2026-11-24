VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has proposed developing a Buddhist tourism circuit in collaboration with Thailand, with the Mahachaitya Stupa in Amaravati as its focal point.

The proposal also includes setting up a Thai cultural centre in Amaravati and promoting cooperation in education, skill development and tourism. Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh raised the proposals during a meeting with Thailand Ambassador to India Chavanart Thangsumphant in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Lokesh sought Thailand’s support in promoting the State’s Buddhist heritage and improving tourism and air connectivity. He proposed developing a dedicated Buddhist tourism circuit for Thai monks and pilgrims, on the lines of Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

The circuit would cover the Mahachaitya Stupa in Amaravati, Nagarjunakonda, Thotlakonda and Bavikonda.

He also proposed establishing a Thai cultural centre in the Amaravati capital region and linking it with museums and cultural institutions proposed by Thailand.