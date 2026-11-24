VIZIANAGARAM: Five people were killed when a Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into a stationary tanker lorry on National Highway-16 near Sundarapeta village in Bhogapuram mandal on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Vakalapudi Srinu (42), his wife Kusuma Ranjani, Borra Satish, his wife Smruthi, and Kondapu Suribabu. All were belonged to Tagarapuvalasa, Madhurawada and Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam district.

The victims were returning to Visakhapatnam after visiting the Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy temple at Srimukhalingam in Srikakulam district when the accident occurred. On receiving information from locals, Bhogapuram police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to retrieve the occupants from the mangled SUV.

According to the police, the tanker lorry was travelling from Srikakulam towards Visakhapatnam and had been parked on the roadside near Bhogapuram after its driver temporarily stepped away. The Mahindra Thar, bearing registration number AP 40 KL 0007, was heading towards Visakhapatnam when it crashed into the stationary tanker.

Four occupants died on the spot, while another sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Community Health Centre at Sundarapeta. However, he later succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the SUV driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.