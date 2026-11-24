VISAKHAPATNAM: A decade-old coffee processing project at Narsipatnam is finally taking shape, a coffee experience centre is ready to open on Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road, and a premium Araku coffee product is set to enter the market by December-end.

These are among the key initiatives through which the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is seeking to strengthen its operations, expand value addition and address longstanding institutional issues in Andhra Pradesh.

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, GCC Managing Director Shobika SS outlined a series of reforms and projects taken up over the past few months. A major initiative is the Rs 10-crore coffee processing unit at Narsipatnam, which had been pending for nearly a decade.

Though the site was identified earlier and the project virtually inaugurated, work did not progress. GCC has now completed the tendering process and grounded the project, with completion targeted for April 2027.

The facility is envisaged as an anchor unit to encourage private investment and build a coffee processing ecosystem in the State.

GCC is also set to open a cafe and live coffee experience centre on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, opposite the Submarine Museum, next month. The ground floor will house the cafe, while the first floor will allow visitors to follow the coffee-making process from roasting to brewing. A retail outlet will also be part of the facility.