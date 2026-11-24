VISAKHAPATNAM: A decade-old coffee processing project at Narsipatnam is finally taking shape, a coffee experience centre is ready to open on Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road, and a premium Araku coffee product is set to enter the market by December-end.
These are among the key initiatives through which the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is seeking to strengthen its operations, expand value addition and address longstanding institutional issues in Andhra Pradesh.
In an interaction with The New Indian Express, GCC Managing Director Shobika SS outlined a series of reforms and projects taken up over the past few months. A major initiative is the Rs 10-crore coffee processing unit at Narsipatnam, which had been pending for nearly a decade.
Though the site was identified earlier and the project virtually inaugurated, work did not progress. GCC has now completed the tendering process and grounded the project, with completion targeted for April 2027.
The facility is envisaged as an anchor unit to encourage private investment and build a coffee processing ecosystem in the State.
GCC is also set to open a cafe and live coffee experience centre on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, opposite the Submarine Museum, next month. The ground floor will house the cafe, while the first floor will allow visitors to follow the coffee-making process from roasting to brewing. A retail outlet will also be part of the facility.
Another key initiative is the launch of a premium Araku coffee product by December-end. Shobika said the recipe has been finalised and production preparations are underway.
The initiative is aimed at taking Araku coffee into the premium segment of the Indian market. GCC has also standardised the recipe and bean grades used in its existing coffee products to improve quality and consistency.
“For nearly 10 years, there was no written recipe available in the office. We have now curated the recipe and specified the grades of coffee to be used,” she stated.
The corporation has also secured government approval for a new head office building, a proposal pending for nearly a decade.
A G+5 structure has been approved, with the first phase involving G+2 floors at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Construction is targeted for completion within 18 months.
Alongside these projects, GCC has introduced a uniform staffing pattern across its 26 societies and created eight heads of departments at the head office.
It has shifted to e-Office, processing around 1,500 files digitally in the past 10 months. The corporation has assessed infrastructure requirements across eight divisions, with proposals seeking around Rs 48 crore for new buildings and repairs to daily requirement depots, society buildings and godowns.
“GCC was established with a larger purpose. Our primary role is procurement of minor forest produce and agricultural produce from tribal communities. We need to strengthen that mandate while creating more value for the produce,” Shobika added.