ANANTAPUR: The centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba were held at Hill View Stadium in Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, on Monday, with thousands of devotees from across India and abroad participating.
The celebrations began with the Swarna Rathotsavam, featuring Bhagawan’s golden chariot, five Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Rathams and six thematic floats showcasing service initiatives inspired by his teachings. Vedic chants, devotional music and traditional cultural performances added to the spiritual atmosphere.
A major highlight was the culmination of the 18-month Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Yatra, which was flagged off from Prasanthi Nilayam on April 25, 2025. The five chariots travelled across the country, covering North, South, East, North-East, West and Central India, spreading Bhagawan’s message of love and selfless.
Six thematic floats showcased initiatives in education, healthcare, environment, rural development, food distribution and skills.
Addressing the gathering, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan recalled the contribution of Sai devotees during the 2018 Kerala floods and their subsequent support for housing and livelihood initiatives. He said Bhagawan’s teaching, ‘Manava Seva is Madhava Seva’, underscored the importance of serving humanity. He also expressed his intention to strengthen welfare initiatives for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Kerala.
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy paid tributes to Bhagawan, describing his life as an embodiment of love, compassion, sacrifice and service. He stressed the need to ensure that moral values kept pace with technology.
Another significant event was the launch and ceremonial handover of the Sri Sathya Sai Universal Torch for World Peace by the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council. Carrying a sacred flame from Prasanthi Nilayam, the torch is intended to travel to 100 countries, spreading the message of love, unity and global harmony.