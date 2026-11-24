ANANTAPUR: The centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba were held at Hill View Stadium in Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, on Monday, with thousands of devotees from across India and abroad participating.

The celebrations began with the Swarna Rathotsavam, featuring Bhagawan’s golden chariot, five Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Rathams and six thematic floats showcasing service initiatives inspired by his teachings. Vedic chants, devotional music and traditional cultural performances added to the spiritual atmosphere.

A major highlight was the culmination of the 18-month Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Yatra, which was flagged off from Prasanthi Nilayam on April 25, 2025. The five chariots travelled across the country, covering North, South, East, North-East, West and Central India, spreading Bhagawan’s message of love and selfless.

Six thematic floats showcased initiatives in education, healthcare, environment, rural development, food distribution and skills.