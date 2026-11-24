VIJAYAWADA: Dr R Sneha, a postgraduate student at Guntur Medical College (GMC), has emerged as the university topper in Community Medicine in the postgraduate medical examination results released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on Monday, scoring an impressive 656 out of 800 marks. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Dr Sneha’s academic feat has brought laurels to the institution, drawing praise from senior faculty and medical education officials.

Additional Director of Medical Education Dr NVV Sundarachary said her achievement reflects the collective commitment of students and teaching staff. “Securing the university’s top position is a proud moment for Guntur Medical College. I encourage Dr Sneha to scale greater heights in medical research and public health and serve society with dedication,” he said.

Professor Dr Poornamma, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, said, “Dr Sneha’s perseverance and focus set a benchmark for her peers in the department.”

“I dedicate this achievement to my parents, who endured countless hardships and sacrifices to support my education, and to my teachers, who guided and shaped me throughout my medical journey,” Sneha said.