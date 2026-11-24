GUNTUR: The district administrations of Guntur and Palnadu have stepped up security arrangements for the upcoming urban and rural local body elections, announcing local holidays, dry days and strict enforcement of election rules.

Guntur District Collector and District Election Authority CM Saikanth Varma declared a local holiday on November 26 in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation and Ponnur Municipality limits for municipal elections.

Government offices and public institutions will remain closed, while private establishments must grant paid leave to employees to vote. He ordered liquor shops to remain closed from 5 pm on November 24 until polling, and for 48 hours before counting on November 30.

Similar restrictions will apply during gram panchayat polls on November 29 and December 2. He directed officials to enforce the 48-hour silence period, prevent unauthorised gatherings and ensure ballot secrecy.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district Collector Krithika Shukla directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for Narasaraopet Municipality elections scheduled for November 26.

During an inspection of the strong rooms and counting centres being established at AM Reddy College in Petlurivaripalem on Monday, she instructed officials to install CCTV cameras and arrange continuous videography at all distribution, reception, polling and counting centres.

She also directed officials to mark each ballot box with its designated number before storing it in the strong rooms.