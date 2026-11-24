VISAKHAPATNAM: With four new ports under construction and investments planned across shipbuilding, digital infrastructure and clean energy, Andhra Pradesh is seeking long-term maritime partnerships with Southeast Asian nations to strengthen its position in global trade and supply chains.

Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, addressing the ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Monday, invited ASEAN countries to collaborate with the State in maritime connectivity, technology, green energy and skill development.

“Andhra Pradesh, with a 1,053-km coastline, is developing ports at Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta, Machilipatnam and Kakinada. Visakhapatnam Port handled a record 91.17 million tonnes of cargo in the last financial year, registering around 10% growth,” he said.

AP has proposed a shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam with an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore. Five maritime MoUs worth around Rs 7,500 crore were signed in Vizag last week, covering port expansion, logistics, specialised terminals and ship repair.

Highlighting the convergence of maritime and digital infrastructure, Lokesh stated that Google had announced a $15-billion investment in Visakhapatnam for an AI hub, data centres and international subsea cable connectivity.