VISAKHAPATNAM: With four new ports under construction and investments planned across shipbuilding, digital infrastructure and clean energy, Andhra Pradesh is seeking long-term maritime partnerships with Southeast Asian nations to strengthen its position in global trade and supply chains.
Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, addressing the ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Monday, invited ASEAN countries to collaborate with the State in maritime connectivity, technology, green energy and skill development.
“Andhra Pradesh, with a 1,053-km coastline, is developing ports at Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta, Machilipatnam and Kakinada. Visakhapatnam Port handled a record 91.17 million tonnes of cargo in the last financial year, registering around 10% growth,” he said.
AP has proposed a shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam with an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore. Five maritime MoUs worth around Rs 7,500 crore were signed in Vizag last week, covering port expansion, logistics, specialised terminals and ship repair.
Highlighting the convergence of maritime and digital infrastructure, Lokesh stated that Google had announced a $15-billion investment in Visakhapatnam for an AI hub, data centres and international subsea cable connectivity.
5,000 maritime professionals will be trained in State by 2028, says Lokesh
“Three international subsea cables are expected to land in the city, while Sify is developing an open cable landing station at Rushikonda,” he revealed.
The State is also strengthening electronics manufacturing at Sri City and Tirupati, besides developing a semiconductor assembly and testing facility at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam.
On clean energy, Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh aims to become a major exporter of green hydrogen and green ammonia.
AM Green has signed an agreement to supply 70,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually from its proposed the Kakinada facility to Japan’s JERA, once operational.
“The State’s Maritime Policy targets training 5,000 maritime professionals by 2028. The government is also working with Sagar Defence Engineering on unmanned maritime systems at Juvvaladinne,” the Minister stated. He further said the AP government has identified four areas for cooperation with ASEAN nations: port connectivity, smart-port technologies and ocean robotics, green fuels and maritime skill development.
Nara Lokesh has further mentioned that India was giving greater importance to its maritime economy through initiatives such as Sagarmala and Maritime India Vision 2030. Nearly 95 per cent of of India’s trade by volume moves through sea routes, he said.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, India Foundation president Ram Madhav, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, former Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, ambassadors and ASEAN delegates and officials from India and other nations attended the conclave.