VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come to the relief of contractual, ad hoc and temporary faculty members aspiring for Associate Professor posts in State universities, ruling that their applications cannot be rejected merely because they were not paid salaries equivalent to those of regular Assistant Professors.

Justice Nyapathy Vijay, while delivering a common judgment on a batch of petitions, observed that rejecting the applications of candidates despite their eight years of quality teaching experience, solely on the ground that they had not received salaries prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), was unjustified.

The court directed the universities to reconsider the applications based on teaching experience without insisting on the salary criteria mentioned under Regulation 10(f)(3) of the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The judge pointed out that under UGC Regulation 13, universities are obligated to pay contractual and non-regular teaching staff salaries equivalent to those of regular Assistant Professors.

Having failed to fulfil this obligation, universities could not now use the same non-payment of equivalent salaries as a ground to reject their applications. Such an approach was contrary to the legal principle that no person should be allowed to benefit from their own wrong.

The AP High Court further observed that contractual and temporary faculty members often hesitate to demand equal pay due to various factors like job insecurity, annual reviews and the fear of losing employment.