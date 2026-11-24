VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come to the relief of contractual, ad hoc and temporary faculty members aspiring for Associate Professor posts in State universities, ruling that their applications cannot be rejected merely because they were not paid salaries equivalent to those of regular Assistant Professors.
Justice Nyapathy Vijay, while delivering a common judgment on a batch of petitions, observed that rejecting the applications of candidates despite their eight years of quality teaching experience, solely on the ground that they had not received salaries prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), was unjustified.
The court directed the universities to reconsider the applications based on teaching experience without insisting on the salary criteria mentioned under Regulation 10(f)(3) of the UGC Regulations, 2018.
The judge pointed out that under UGC Regulation 13, universities are obligated to pay contractual and non-regular teaching staff salaries equivalent to those of regular Assistant Professors.
Having failed to fulfil this obligation, universities could not now use the same non-payment of equivalent salaries as a ground to reject their applications. Such an approach was contrary to the legal principle that no person should be allowed to benefit from their own wrong.
The AP High Court further observed that contractual and temporary faculty members often hesitate to demand equal pay due to various factors like job insecurity, annual reviews and the fear of losing employment.
Several applications of ad hoc asst profs rejected
Even if they were appointed under designations such as Academic Consultants, the teaching duties performed by them should be treated as those of Assistant Professors.
The controversy arose after State universities issued recruitment notifications on May 15, 2026, to fill around 1,500 teaching posts.
Several applications submitted by contractual, ad hoc, temporary and Academic Consultant faculty members for Associate Professor positions were rejected for not having received gross salaries equivalent to regular Assistant Professors.
Gunakala Shivaiah, a contractual Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, and several others from different universities approached the High Court challenging the rejections. Advocate Kavitha Gottipati, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that regular faculty recruitment had not taken place in State universities for over 15 years.
The petitioners, selected through selection committees, had been performing teaching duties for 10 to 15 years and their experience should be recognised under UGC and AICTE norms.
After examining the arguments, the court held that salary could not be the sole yardstick for assessing teaching experience, as remuneration was beyond the control of candidates. It observed that making salary a qualification criterion was arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. The universities were directed to reconsider the applications by giving due weightage to educational qualifications and teaching experience.